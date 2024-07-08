'Addressing rural distress should be theme for budget FY25'
Summary
- Cutting direct taxes for the lower income strata and schemes towards rural upliftment should be the themes for the upcoming budget, Kaustubh Gupta, co-head, fixed income, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, said.
The general election outcome last month underscored the existence of distress in the rural economy , which the Modi 3.0 government has been quick to realise and is expected to address in the upcoming budget, believes Kaustubh Gupta, co-head, fixed income, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Cutting direct taxes for the lower income strata and schemes towards rural upliftment should be the themes for the upcoming budget, he told Mint in an interview. Edited excerpts: