'Addressing rural distress should be theme for budget FY25'

Borrowing by NBFCs accounts for half of bank loans. Does this worry you?

With the healthy growth momentum in the economy, we now have a twin balance sheet harvest for both, corporates as well as financial entities. While RBI has increased risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs, this is likely a prudential and proactive move. NBFCs over the past few years have benefited from the tailwinds in the economy, taking advantage of the abundant liquidity to improve asset liability matching, elongating maturities of debt, reducing interest costs, raising equity and deleveraging in the backdrop of improving asset quality and cycle level decadal lows in credit costs. While much of this will normalise going forward, the NBFCs are well placed to manage the same.