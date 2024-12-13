Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3263.64 crore. Under the guidance of Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation to unit holders from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in banking and financial services. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the schemesâ objectives will be achieved.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 0.83%, showing a positive delta of 2.03%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.25%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|9.41%
|4.08%
|5.33%
|1 Year
|16.61%
|16.38%
|0.23%
|3 Years
|15.17%
|40.22%
|-25.05%
|5 Years
|14.83%
|101.49%
|-86.66%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|19.77%
|HDFC Bank
|17.75%
|Axis Bank
|6.85%
|State Bank Of India
|5.91%
|Bajaj Finance
|4.93%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|63.72%
|Consumer Financial Services
|19.35%
|Investment Services
|6.31%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|1.8%
|Insurance (Life)
|1.6%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|1.55%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.87, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.43, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.00% for one year, 15.45% for three years, and 27.24% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|360 One Wam
|0.33%
|98717
|10.77
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|0.29%
|75000
|9.55
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|669972.0
|469972.0
|81.36
|Indusind Bank
|514736.0
|397368.0
|41.95
|PNB Housing Finance
|459965.0
|354593.0
|34.30
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|67657.0
|43438.0
|13.53
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|2422221.0
|922221.0
|34.54
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|5787820.0
|5395597.0
|22.36
|Bandhan Bank
|811002.0
|804971.0
|14.67
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|464684.0
|390943.0
|3.93
|Home First Finance Company India
|54190.0
|23187.0
|2.74
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.