Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3263.64 crore. Under the guidance of Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation to unit holders from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in banking and financial services. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the schemesâ objectives will be achieved.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 0.83%, showing a positive delta of 2.03%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.25%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 9.41% 4.08% 5.33% 1 Year 16.61% 16.38% 0.23% 3 Years 15.17% 40.22% -25.05% 5 Years 14.83% 101.49% -86.66%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 63.72% Consumer Financial Services 19.35% Investment Services 6.31% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.8% Insurance (Life) 1.6% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.55%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.87, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.43, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.00% for one year, 15.45% for three years, and 27.24% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value 360 One Wam 0.33% 98717 10.77 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 0.29% 75000 9.55

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: