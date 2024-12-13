Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December

Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December

Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3263.64 crore. Under the guidance of Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation to unit holders from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in banking and financial services. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the schemesâ objectives will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 0.83%, showing a positive delta of 2.03%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.25%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 9.41% 4.08% 5.33%
1 Year 16.61% 16.38% 0.23%
3 Years 15.17% 40.22% -25.05%
5 Years 14.83% 101.49% -86.66%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank19.77%
HDFC Bank17.75%
Axis Bank6.85%
State Bank Of India5.91%
Bajaj Finance4.93%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks63.72%
Consumer Financial Services19.35%
Investment Services6.31%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.8%
Insurance (Life)1.6%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.55%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.87, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.43, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.00% for one year, 15.45% for three years, and 27.24% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
360 One Wam0.33%9871710.77
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company0.29%750009.55

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Kotak Mahindra Bank669972.0469972.081.36
Indusind Bank514736.0397368.041.95
PNB Housing Finance459965.0354593.034.30
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services67657.043438.013.53

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Poonawalla Fincorp2422221.0922221.034.54
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank5787820.05395597.022.36
Bandhan Bank811002.0804971.014.67
Jammu & Kashmir Bank464684.0390943.03.93
Home First Finance Company India54190.023187.02.74

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

