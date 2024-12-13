Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harish Krishnan,Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1829.27 crore. Under the guidance of Harish Krishnan,Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund returned 1.89%, showing a positive delta of 3.09%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.92%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|11.04%
|4.08%
|6.96%
|1 Year
|29.11%
|16.38%
|12.73%
|3 Years
|17.03%
|40.22%
|-23.19%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|7.06%
|Infosys
|4.56%
|Reliance Industries
|4.43%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.97%
|Larsen & Toubro
|3.66%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|18.02%
|Software & Programming
|10.0%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|6.36%
|Construction Services
|5.98%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.37%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|4.49%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|3.74%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.38%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.2%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|3.1%
|Iron & Steel
|2.6%
|Communications Services
|2.54%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|2.45%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|1.87%
|Scientific & Technical Instr.
|1.61%
|Appliance & Tool
|1.54%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|1.51%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.42%
|Investment Services
|1.28%
|Misc. Financial Services
|1.16%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|1.12%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.1%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.07%
|Computer Services
|1.06%
|Electric Utilities
|1.01%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.96%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|0.94%
|Metal Mining
|0.86%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|0.75%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.51%
|Broadcasting & Cable TV
|0.44%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.66% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Waaree Energies
|1.10%
|73658
|20.06
|Finolex Industries
|0.51%
|309104
|9.38
|Praj Industries
|0.50%
|124403
|9.20
|APL Apollo Tubes
|0.11%
|12653
|1.93
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|434000.0
|420000.0
|72.71
|Ambuja Cements
|440000.0
|425000.0
|24.68
|SBFC Finance
|2803782.0
|2651891.0
|23.03
|V-Guard Industries
|508910.0
|493615.0
|21.46
|Godrej Consumer Products
|171353.0
|160000.0
|20.54
|Gokaldas Exports
|246981.0
|225000.0
|20.18
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|575000.0
|400000.0
|15.24
|KEC International
|102436.0
|95741.0
|9.43
|VST Tillers Tractors
|17491.0
|14991.0
|6.70
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|344887.0
|318768.0
|58.94
|Bharti Airtel
|333523.0
|288117.0
|46.47
|HCL Technologies
|285000.0
|219986.0
|38.86
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|145000.0
|140000.0
|38.20
|Radico Khaitan
|150000.0
|143897.0
|34.24
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|500000.0
|476312.0
|33.56
|Whirlpool Of India
|157230.0
|141564.0
|28.17
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|80000.0
|77478.0
|23.75
|Angel Broking
|78464.0
|76783.0
|23.44
|CMS Info Systems
|424758.0
|410000.0
|22.03
|CIE Automotive India
|469700.0
|430029.0
|21.37
|Shriram Finance
|70000.0
|65000.0
|20.41
|Cello World
|230636.0
|229474.0
|19.02
|Kajaria Ceramics
|112917.0
|74581.0
|8.96
|Hitachi Energy India
|8716.0
|5000.0
|6.91
