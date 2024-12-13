Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund performance review analysis for December

Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund performance review analysis for December

Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harish Krishnan,Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1829.27 crore. Under the guidance of Harish Krishnan,Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund returned 1.89%, showing a positive delta of 3.09%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.92%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 11.04% 4.08% 6.96%
1 Year 29.11% 16.38% 12.73%
3 Years 17.03% 40.22% -23.19%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank7.06%
Infosys4.56%
Reliance Industries4.43%
Kotak Mahindra Bank3.97%
Larsen & Toubro3.66%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks18.02%
Software & Programming10.0%
Oil & Gas Operations6.36%
Construction Services5.98%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.37%
Misc. Fabricated Products4.49%
Construction - Raw Materials3.74%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.38%
Consumer Financial Services3.2%
Misc. Capital Goods3.1%
Iron & Steel2.6%
Communications Services2.54%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.45%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.87%
Scientific & Technical Instr.1.61%
Appliance & Tool1.54%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.51%
Chemical Manufacturing1.42%
Investment Services1.28%
Misc. Financial Services1.16%
Personal & Household Prods.1.12%
Apparel/Accessories1.1%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.07%
Computer Services1.06%
Electric Utilities1.01%
Healthcare Facilities0.96%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.94%
Metal Mining0.86%
Natural Gas Utilities0.75%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.51%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.44%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.66% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Waaree Energies1.10%7365820.06
Finolex Industries0.51%3091049.38
Praj Industries0.50%1244039.20
APL Apollo Tubes0.11%126531.93

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Kotak Mahindra Bank434000.0420000.072.71
Ambuja Cements440000.0425000.024.68
SBFC Finance2803782.02651891.023.03
V-Guard Industries508910.0493615.021.46
Godrej Consumer Products171353.0160000.020.54
Gokaldas Exports246981.0225000.020.18
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation575000.0400000.015.24
KEC International102436.095741.09.43
VST Tillers Tractors17491.014991.06.70

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries344887.0318768.058.94
Bharti Airtel333523.0288117.046.47
HCL Technologies285000.0219986.038.86
Mahindra & Mahindra145000.0140000.038.20
Radico Khaitan150000.0143897.034.24
CG Power & Industrial Solutions500000.0476312.033.56
Whirlpool Of India157230.0141564.028.17
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals80000.077478.023.75
Angel Broking78464.076783.023.44
CMS Info Systems424758.0410000.022.03
CIE Automotive India469700.0430029.021.37
Shriram Finance70000.065000.020.41
Cello World230636.0229474.019.02
Kajaria Ceramics112917.074581.08.96
Hitachi Energy India8716.05000.06.91

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

