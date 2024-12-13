Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harish Krishnan,Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1829.27 crore. Under the guidance of Harish Krishnan,Dhaval Gala,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on riding business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund returned 1.89%, showing a positive delta of 3.09%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.92%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 11.04% 4.08% 6.96% 1 Year 29.11% 16.38% 12.73% 3 Years 17.03% 40.22% -23.19% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 18.02% Software & Programming 10.0% Oil & Gas Operations 6.36% Construction Services 5.98% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.37% Misc. Fabricated Products 4.49% Construction - Raw Materials 3.74% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.38% Consumer Financial Services 3.2% Misc. Capital Goods 3.1% Iron & Steel 2.6% Communications Services 2.54% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.45% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.87% Scientific & Technical Instr. 1.61% Appliance & Tool 1.54% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.51% Chemical Manufacturing 1.42% Investment Services 1.28% Misc. Financial Services 1.16% Personal & Household Prods. 1.12% Apparel/Accessories 1.1% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.07% Computer Services 1.06% Electric Utilities 1.01% Healthcare Facilities 0.96% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.94% Metal Mining 0.86% Natural Gas Utilities 0.75% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.51% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.44%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.52, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.66% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

