Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vishal Gajwani,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6014.70 crore. Under the guidance of Vishal Gajwani,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is long term growth of capital at controlled level of risk by investing primarily in 'Mid-Cap' Stocks. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund returned 1.35%, showing a positive delta of 1.92%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.43%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 10.70% 4.08% 6.62% 1 Year 33.92% 16.38% 17.54% 3 Years 19.83% 40.22% -20.39% 5 Years 25.72% 101.49% -75.77%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Consumer Financial Services 8.41% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.13% Misc. Capital Goods 6.12% Regional Banks 5.72% Chemical Manufacturing 5.04% Healthcare Facilities 4.64% Auto & Truck Parts 4.58% Construction Services 3.83% Construction - Raw Materials 3.77% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.65% Software & Programming 3.53% Beverages (Alcoholic) 3.47% Electric Utilities 3.33% Recreational Products 2.77% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 2.75% Appliance & Tool 2.67% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.61% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.54% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.33% Iron & Steel 2.19% Investment Services 1.77% Natural Gas Utilities 1.52% Metal Mining 1.44% Hotels & Motels 1.3% Computer Services 1.24% Retail (Apparel) 1.23% Broadcasting & Cable TV 1.08% Paper & Paper Products 0.99% Railroads 0.92% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.87% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.82% Oil & Gas Operations 0.78% Tires 0.43% Food Processing 0.4% Personal & Household Prods. 0.36% Motion Pictures 0.32% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.13% Misc. Transportation 0.12% Insurance (Life) 0.11%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.46, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.89 and 0.91, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.68% for one year, 14.86% for three years, and 20.89% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Stylam Industries 0.42% 110521 25.21

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: