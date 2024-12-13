Hello User
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vishal Gajwani,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6014.70 crore. Under the guidance of Vishal Gajwani,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is long term growth of capital at controlled level of risk by investing primarily in 'Mid-Cap' Stocks. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund returned 1.35%, showing a positive delta of 1.92%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.43%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 10.70% 4.08% 6.62%
1 Year 33.92% 16.38% 17.54%
3 Years 19.83% 40.22% -20.39%
5 Years 25.72% 101.49% -75.77%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Torrent Power3.33%
Fortis Healthcare3.22%
Coromandel International3.16%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals2.82%
Gujarat Fluorochemicals2.75%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Consumer Financial Services8.41%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.13%
Misc. Capital Goods6.12%
Regional Banks5.72%
Chemical Manufacturing5.04%
Healthcare Facilities4.64%
Auto & Truck Parts4.58%
Construction Services3.83%
Construction - Raw Materials3.77%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.65%
Software & Programming3.53%
Beverages (Alcoholic)3.47%
Electric Utilities3.33%
Recreational Products2.77%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber2.75%
Appliance & Tool2.67%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.61%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.54%
Textiles - Non Apparel2.33%
Iron & Steel2.19%
Investment Services1.77%
Natural Gas Utilities1.52%
Metal Mining1.44%
Hotels & Motels1.3%
Computer Services1.24%
Retail (Apparel)1.23%
Broadcasting & Cable TV1.08%
Paper & Paper Products0.99%
Railroads0.92%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.87%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.82%
Oil & Gas Operations0.78%
Tires0.43%
Food Processing0.4%
Personal & Household Prods.0.36%
Motion Pictures0.32%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.13%
Misc. Transportation0.12%
Insurance (Life)0.11%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.46, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.89 and 0.91, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.68% for one year, 14.86% for three years, and 20.89% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Stylam Industries0.42%11052125.21

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Sona Blw Precision Forgings1510728.01400000.096.00
LIC Housing Finance1019633.01000000.063.11
Schaeffler India137336.0131168.045.07
IPCA Laboratories267074.0217074.034.49

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Coromandel International1167738.01137269.0189.78
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals1021197.01000000.0169.46
Gujarat Fluorochemicals384577.0384431.0165.62
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1000000.0964000.0165.36
Whirlpool Of India384691.0375000.074.60
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals219119.0215313.065.99
Kalpataru Projects International476299.0475003.060.53
Aditya Birla Real Estate222891.0216000.059.25
FSN E-Commerce Ventures533304.0434491.07.90

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

