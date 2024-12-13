Hello User
Next Story
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhaval Gala,Bhupesh Bameta,Sachin Wankhede,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Multi Asset Allocation. Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3664.46 crore. Under the guidance of Dhaval Gala,Bhupesh Bameta,Sachin Wankhede,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing across asset classes like Equity, Debt, Commodities. & units of REITs & InvITs. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund returned 0.65%, showing a positive delta of 1.85%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.49%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 7.50% 4.08% 3.42%
1 Year 23.16% 16.38% 6.78%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.42%
Reliance Industries3.64%
Infosys2.96%
ICICI Bank2.81%
Bharti Airtel1.93%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks12.19%
Software & Programming4.67%
Oil & Gas Operations4.57%
Construction Services4.17%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.04%
Misc. Capital Goods3.66%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.09%
Personal & Household Prods.2.08%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.96%
Communications Services1.93%
Electric Utilities1.76%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.68%
Construction - Raw Materials1.6%
Consumer Financial Services1.45%
Audio & Video Equipment1.37%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.37%
Recreational Products1.32%
Auto & Truck Parts1.25%
Appliance & Tool1.22%
Business Services1.14%
Chemical Manufacturing1.12%
Metal Mining1.09%
Retail (Grocery)1.07%
Misc. Financial Services0.98%
Healthcare Facilities0.91%
Investment Services0.87%
Real Estate Operations0.81%
Railroads0.76%
Hotels & Motels0.63%
Restaurants0.62%
Computer Services0.58%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.93, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 7.63% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
IPCA Laboratories1.14%26292641.78
Bank Of Maharashtra1.00%667893436.67
Sansera Engineering0.79%19057528.98

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank940044.0933994.0162.12
Reliance Industries1193210.01000710.0133.30
Mahindra & Mahindra238577.0225977.061.66
Hindalco Industries637000.0581000.039.86
Avenue Supermarts125000.0100000.039.31
H.G.Infra Engineering318462.0267753.036.37
SBFC Finance3325553.02995882.026.02

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Birlasoft384360.041840.02.31

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

