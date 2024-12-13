Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhaval Gala,Bhupesh Bameta,Sachin Wankhede,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Multi Asset Allocation. Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3664.46 crore. Under the guidance of Dhaval Gala,Bhupesh Bameta,Sachin Wankhede,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation by investing across asset classes like Equity, Debt, Commodities. & units of REITs & InvITs. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund returned 0.65%, showing a positive delta of 1.85%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 7.50% 4.08% 3.42% 1 Year 23.16% 16.38% 6.78% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 12.19% Software & Programming 4.67% Oil & Gas Operations 4.57% Construction Services 4.17% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.04% Misc. Capital Goods 3.66% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.09% Personal & Household Prods. 2.08% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.96% Communications Services 1.93% Electric Utilities 1.76% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.68% Construction - Raw Materials 1.6% Consumer Financial Services 1.45% Audio & Video Equipment 1.37% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.37% Recreational Products 1.32% Auto & Truck Parts 1.25% Appliance & Tool 1.22% Business Services 1.14% Chemical Manufacturing 1.12% Metal Mining 1.09% Retail (Grocery) 1.07% Misc. Financial Services 0.98% Healthcare Facilities 0.91% Investment Services 0.87% Real Estate Operations 0.81% Railroads 0.76% Hotels & Motels 0.63% Restaurants 0.62% Computer Services 0.58%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.93, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 7.63% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value IPCA Laboratories 1.14% 262926 41.78 Bank Of Maharashtra 1.00% 6678934 36.67 Sansera Engineering 0.79% 190575 28.98

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Birlasoft 384360.0 41840.0 2.31