Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Kunal Sangoi,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Value. Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6291.01 crore. Under the guidance of Kunal Sangoi,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity Investment Objective and equity related securities by following value investing strategy. This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund returned -3.95%, showing a negative delta of -0.30% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.63% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.27% -7.26% 4.99%
1 Year 15.39% 8.25% 7.14%
3 Years 67.36% 36.84% 30.52%
5 Years 172.28% 113.64% 58.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
NTPC3.89%
Infosys3.71%
ICICI Bank3.34%
Ramkrishna Forgings3.26%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries3.22%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks11.32%
Software & Programming11.28%
Construction Services8.38%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.26%
Construction - Raw Materials4.82%
Consumer Financial Services4.78%
Auto & Truck Parts4.71%
Iron & Steel4.5%
Oil & Gas Operations4.49%
Electric Utilities3.89%
Investment Services3.52%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.26%
Natural Gas Utilities2.68%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.67%
Metal Mining2.3%
Insurance (Accident & Health)2.05%
Misc. Capital Goods1.9%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.86%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.68%
Tobacco1.62%
Food Processing1.19%
Personal & Household Prods.1.05%
Insurance (Life)0.75%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.73%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.7%
Hotels & Motels0.66%
Coal0.52%
Trucking0.43%
Misc. Financial Services0.41%
Retail (Apparel)0.41%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.36%
Crops0.25%
Paper & Paper Products0.21%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.87, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.92 and 0.86, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.79% for one year, 16.30% for three years, and 21.07% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Grasim Industries1.42%33806691.14
REC0.41%50000026.13
Torrent Pharmaceuticals0.25%4980815.96
360 One Wam0.20%11516912.56

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
NTPC6266928.06116928.0249.67
ICICI Bank1959383.01659383.0214.44
Mahindra & Mahindra933670.0628670.0171.54
Axis Bank1536930.01286930.0149.23
Max Financial Services1183080.01023080.0131.27
Jindal Steel & Power1650400.01350400.0124.31
Indusind Bank1161308.0961308.0101.48
Bharat Heavy Electricals4414031.03914031.093.55
Welspun Living4977056.04408083.067.10

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Infosys1507720.01355220.0238.15
Ramkrishna Forgings2272316.02270630.0209.10
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1161021.01117805.0206.68
Minda Corporation3844718.03796624.0195.13
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India226001.0195400.0127.33
Orient Cement3532519.03262319.0113.45
Carborundum Universal811242.0779957.0107.56
Pricol2313783.02222197.0107.19
Kalpataru Projects International975727.0837788.0106.75
GAIL India5300000.05165838.0103.32
Strides Pharma Science921458.0629853.097.98
State Bank Of India1953750.01130956.092.77
Balrampur Chini Mills1539950.01216780.076.39
Birlasoft1180039.0931039.051.22
RBL Bank4357347.02987134.050.71
National Aluminium Company3819982.02188362.049.75
Chalet Hotels501162.0489685.042.65
Poonawalla Fincorp1357729.01057626.039.61
Coal India835172.0735172.033.24
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail1616726.0851013.026.23
IG Petrochemicals474201.0401335.023.10
Mahanagar Gas146336.0112707.016.25
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers1136995.0740001.013.19

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.