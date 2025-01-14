Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Kunal Sangoi,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Value. Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6291.01 crore. Under the guidance of Kunal Sangoi,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity Investment Objective and equity related securities by following value investing strategy. This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund returned -3.95%, showing a negative delta of -0.30% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.63% against the NIFTY 500's -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.27% -7.26% 4.99% 1 Year 15.39% 8.25% 7.14% 3 Years 67.36% 36.84% 30.52% 5 Years 172.28% 113.64% 58.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 11.32% Software & Programming 11.28% Construction Services 8.38% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.26% Construction - Raw Materials 4.82% Consumer Financial Services 4.78% Auto & Truck Parts 4.71% Iron & Steel 4.5% Oil & Gas Operations 4.49% Electric Utilities 3.89% Investment Services 3.52% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.26% Natural Gas Utilities 2.68% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.67% Metal Mining 2.3% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.05% Misc. Capital Goods 1.9% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.86% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.68% Tobacco 1.62% Food Processing 1.19% Personal & Household Prods. 1.05% Insurance (Life) 0.75% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.73% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.7% Hotels & Motels 0.66% Coal 0.52% Trucking 0.43% Misc. Financial Services 0.41% Retail (Apparel) 0.41% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.36% Crops 0.25% Paper & Paper Products 0.21%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.87, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.92 and 0.86, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.79% for one year, 16.30% for three years, and 21.07% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: