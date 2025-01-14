Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satyabrata Mohanty, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 boasts an impressive AUM of ₹121.11 crore. Under the guidance of Satyabrata Mohanty, the fund adheres to its objective of "the investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity related securities that are likely to benefit from recovery in the Indian economy. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the schemesâ objectives will be achieved.". This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 returned -1.51%, showing a positive delta of 2.14% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.11% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 4.73% -7.26% 11.99% 1 Year 0.18% 8.25% -8.07% 3 Years 9.17% 36.84% -27.67% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 22.39% Consumer Financial Services 11.14% Oil & Gas Operations 8.09% Misc. Capital Goods 5.88% Insurance (Life) 4.48% Construction Services 3.57% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.5% Construction - Raw Materials 3.23% Food Processing 3.07% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.92% Business Services 2.44% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 2.04% Retail (Grocery) 1.92% Retail (Apparel) 1.89% Restaurants 1.74% Chemical Manufacturing 1.65% Jewelry & Silverware 1.55% Personal & Household Prods. 1.5% Recreational Products 1.44% Railroads 1.3% Tires 1.21% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.05% Auto & Truck Parts 0.97% Computer Services 0.82% Footwear 0.75%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are -0.09 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.79% for one year, 16.63% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Avenue Supermarts 1.92% 10020 2.33

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Reliance Industries 85546.0 73773.0 9.81 ICICI Bank 226676.0 177810.0 8.85 Kotak Mahindra Bank 35766.0 26883.0 4.36

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Axis Bank 73500.0 60000.0 4.19 MRF 400.0 220.0 1.47 UPL 48000.0 26130.0 1.36 Kalpataru Projects International 75107.0 39853.0 1.33