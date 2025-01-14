Hello User
Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 performance review analysis for January

Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satyabrata Mohanty, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 boasts an impressive AUM of 121.11 crore. Under the guidance of Satyabrata Mohanty, the fund adheres to its objective of "the investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity related securities that are likely to benefit from recovery in the Indian economy. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. There can be no assurance that the schemesâ objectives will be achieved.". This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Resurgent India Fund Series 1 returned -1.51%, showing a positive delta of 2.14% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.11% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 4.73% -7.26% 11.99%
1 Year 0.18% 8.25% -8.07%
3 Years 9.17% 36.84% -27.67%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Reliance Industries8.09%
ICICI Bank7.30%
Bajaj Finance7.04%
Voltas5.88%
HDFC Bank5.06%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks22.39%
Consumer Financial Services11.14%
Oil & Gas Operations8.09%
Misc. Capital Goods5.88%
Insurance (Life)4.48%
Construction Services3.57%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.5%
Construction - Raw Materials3.23%
Food Processing3.07%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers2.92%
Business Services2.44%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)2.04%
Retail (Grocery)1.92%
Retail (Apparel)1.89%
Restaurants1.74%
Chemical Manufacturing1.65%
Jewelry & Silverware1.55%
Personal & Household Prods.1.5%
Recreational Products1.44%
Railroads1.3%
Tires1.21%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.05%
Auto & Truck Parts0.97%
Computer Services0.82%
Footwear0.75%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are -0.09 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.79% for one year, 16.63% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Avenue Supermarts1.92%100202.33

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries85546.073773.09.81
ICICI Bank226676.0177810.08.85
Kotak Mahindra Bank35766.026883.04.36

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Axis Bank73500.060000.04.19
MRF400.0220.01.47
UPL48000.026130.01.36
Kalpataru Projects International75107.039853.01.33

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

