Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhinav Khandelwal,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹5100.07 crore. Under the guidance of Abhinav Khandelwal,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of Small cap companies. This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund returned -6.85%, showing a negative delta of -1.62% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.07% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -10.88%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -8.56% -8.62% 0.06% 1 Year 9.23% 11.50% -2.27% 3 Years 44.93% 45.28% -0.35% 5 Years 164.35% 179.41% -15.06%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 9.97% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.82% Misc. Capital Goods 5.77% Software & Programming 5.19% Chemical Manufacturing 4.83% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 4.77% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.21% Consumer Financial Services 3.89% Business Services 3.61% Auto & Truck Parts 3.05% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.91% Appliance & Tool 2.59% Healthcare Facilities 2.56% Construction - Raw Materials 2.48% Apparel/Accessories 2.21% Investment Services 2.06% Food Processing 1.89% Regional Banks 1.78% Personal & Household Prods. 1.75% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.55% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.48% Metal Mining 1.34% Retail (Apparel) 1.34% Scientific & Technical Instr. 1.33% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.23% Tires 1.23% Paper & Paper Products 1.08% Real Estate Operations 1.03% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.91% Computer Services 0.88% Hotels & Motels 0.86% Motion Pictures 0.83% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.65% Iron & Steel 0.59% Misc. Financial Services 0.53% Furniture & Fixtures 0.22%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.97, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.85, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.29% for one year, 15.58% for three years, and 23.63% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Hitachi Energy India 158482.0 149652.0 206.81 PNC Infratech 743123.0 724633.0 23.06 MOIL 346447.0 45839.0 1.52