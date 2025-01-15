Hello User
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhinav Khandelwal,Dhaval Joshi, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 5100.07 crore. Under the guidance of Abhinav Khandelwal,Dhaval Joshi, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of Small cap companies. This detailed review of Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund returned -6.85%, showing a negative delta of -1.62% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.07% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -10.88%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -8.56% -8.62% 0.06%
1 Year 9.23% 11.50% -2.27%
3 Years 44.93% 45.28% -0.35%
5 Years 164.35% 179.41% -15.06%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Hitachi Energy India3.99%
TD Power Systems2.96%
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company2.81%
Tega Industries2.32%
Navin Fluorine International2.30%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Construction Services9.97%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.82%
Misc. Capital Goods5.77%
Software & Programming5.19%
Chemical Manufacturing4.83%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber4.77%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures4.21%
Consumer Financial Services3.89%
Business Services3.61%
Auto & Truck Parts3.05%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.91%
Appliance & Tool2.59%
Healthcare Facilities2.56%
Construction - Raw Materials2.48%
Apparel/Accessories2.21%
Investment Services2.06%
Food Processing1.89%
Regional Banks1.78%
Personal & Household Prods.1.75%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.55%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.48%
Metal Mining1.34%
Retail (Apparel)1.34%
Scientific & Technical Instr.1.33%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.23%
Tires1.23%
Paper & Paper Products1.08%
Real Estate Operations1.03%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.91%
Computer Services0.88%
Hotels & Motels0.86%
Motion Pictures0.83%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.65%
Iron & Steel0.59%
Misc. Financial Services0.53%
Furniture & Fixtures0.22%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.97, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.85, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.29% for one year, 15.58% for three years, and 23.63% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Gokaldas Exports927978.0890383.079.82
Welspun Living3178443.03026100.046.07
Cyient DLM779487.0699694.045.08
Jindal Saw1028414.0707166.022.39

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Hitachi Energy India158482.0149652.0206.81
PNC Infratech743123.0724633.023.06
MOIL346447.045839.01.52

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

