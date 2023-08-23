Aeroflex Industries IPO: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue subscribed 21.10 times on day 2; check details2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 21.10 times on day 2, receiving overwhelming response from investors.
Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status : Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO was subscribed 21.10 times on day 2. Aeroflex Industries IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and will close on Thursday, August 24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started