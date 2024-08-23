Aesthetik Engineers, A&M Jumbo Bags & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Aesthetik Engineers, A&M Jumbo Bags, Secur Credentials, Filatex Fashions, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 18.8(0.08%) points and Sensex was up by 47.07(0.06%) points at 23 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 21.75(0.04%) points at 23 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Trent, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.

