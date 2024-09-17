Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions, MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES, Rubfila International, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 17.35(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 56.3(0.07%) points at 17 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 63.6(0.12%) points at 17 Sep 2024 10:45:01 IST. Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent, Dabur India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

