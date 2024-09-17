Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions, MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES, Rubfila International, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions, MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES, Rubfila International, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 17.35(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 56.3(0.07%) points at 17 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 63.6(0.12%) points at 17 Sep 2024 10:45:01 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent, Dabur India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

966.75
12:03 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-21.4 (-2.17%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

335.75
12:03 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-2.6 (-0.77%)

Bank Of Baroda

240.05
12:03 PM | 17 SEP 2024
1 (0.42%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.10
12:03 PM | 17 SEP 2024
0.6 (0.21%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mahanagar Gas

1,926.30
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
107.35 (5.9%)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

369.90
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
19.1 (5.44%)

Indraprastha Gas

556.20
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
25.85 (4.87%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical

622.00
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
28.85 (4.86%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

