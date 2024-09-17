Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions, MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES, Rubfila International, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds

Livemint

Shares of Aesthetik Engineers, Filatex Fashions, MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES, Rubfila International, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 17.35(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 56.3(0.07%) points at 17 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 63.6(0.12%) points at 17 Sep 2024 10:45:01 IST. Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent, Dabur India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.