Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 1.64%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at price ₹470.6, 1.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78420.2, down by -1.64%. The stock has hit a high of ₹472.4 and a low of ₹419.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.