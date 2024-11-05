Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 1.63%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 473.05 and closed at 482.30. The stock reached a high of 484.60 and a low of 470.75 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Afcons InfrastructureShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Afcons InfrastructureShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at price 482.3, 1.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78372.83, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of 484.6 and a low of 470.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAfcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 1.63%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.90
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.95 (2.01%)

Bharat Electronics share price

277.85
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-6.2 (-2.18%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.00
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.75 (-0.3%)

Tata Motors share price

825.90
12:01 PM | 5 NOV 2024
1.8 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.