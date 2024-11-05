Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 1.63%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Livemint

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 473.05 and closed at 482.30. The stock reached a high of 484.60 and a low of 470.75 during the trading session.

Afcons InfrastructureShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at price 482.3, 1.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78372.83, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of 484.6 and a low of 470.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

