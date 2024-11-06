Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 2.16%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at price ₹504.2, 2.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80209.09, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹513.0 and a low of ₹490.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 8.20% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.