Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 2.16%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at 498.3 and closed at 504.2. The stock reached a high of 513.0 and a low of 490.9 during the day.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at price 504.2, 2.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80209.09, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 513.0 and a low of 490.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 8.20% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
