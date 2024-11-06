Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Afcons Infrastructure share price are up by 2.16%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Afcons Infrastructure opened at ₹ 498.3 and closed at ₹ 504.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 513.0 and a low of ₹ 490.9 during the day.

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading at price ₹504.2, 2.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80209.09, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹513.0 and a low of ₹490.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Afcons Infrastructure Share Price Today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 8.20% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.