Affle India, Lupin & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Affle India, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Colgate Palmolive India

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Affle India, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 213.6(0.89%) points and Sensex was up by 770.7(0.98%) points at 09 Aug 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 309.0(0.62%) at 09 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Vilin Bio Med, Avalon Technologies, Nandani Creation, Akshar Spintex, Equippp Social Impact Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Hindustan Unilever, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
