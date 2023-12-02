Markets
Affle India takes on the big guns with 15 new AI patents
Manvi Agarwal 4 min read 02 Dec 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Summary
- The adtech company’s focus on patents isn’t just about protection, but a strategic move to lead in AI innovation.
Affle India has filed for 15 more patents relating to artificial intelligence, taking its total patent count to 36, a remarkable feat in the adtech industry.
