Markets
Affluent India is fuelling the equities surge. But that story has gaps
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 18 Feb 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Summary
- Every bull market needs a story. One of the main stories currently being sold is the premiumization of the Indian economy or that consumers are buying more expensive products than in the past. Is that the case?
Mumbai: It’s winter in Mumbai. And it’s that time of the year when stock brokerages, investment banks and other financial firms organize their India conferences. Presentations are made to talk up Indian stocks. And between presentations, people attending like to stand around having their cups of coffee, and ask each other that favourite question—KLH—or kya lagta hai (what do you think?).
