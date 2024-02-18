Affluent India is fuelling the equities surge. But that story has gaps

Second, look at chart 2, which plots non-housing retail loans given by banks as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP). These loans have gone up from 5.62% of the GDP in 2018-19 to 7.89% in 2022-23. This is primarily on account of an increase in credit card outstandings and personal loans. At one level, this might show the confidence people have in their future and the ability to repay their loans. At another level, it can also show that people have had to borrow to finance their consumption. This is reflected in the fact that the household financial savings have fallen from 7.9% of the GDP in 2018-19 to 5.05% in 2022-23. So, a part of the premiumization that is happening, like youngsters buying iPhones—a depreciating asset—is through individuals taking on higher loans. Of course, this anomaly is probably being set right in 2023-24, with people spending less and saving more. Also, the falling household financial savings figure includes the rising investment in stocks and equity mutual funds.