After Iran, gold is looking less glittery

Part of what is going on is gold’s tendency to move in the opposite direction to the yield on inflation-protected government bonds (and so in line with their price). That is because investors see gold itself as akin to an inflation-linked bond with a zero coupon. A lump of metal issues no interest payments but at least the value of the principal should be protected against rising prices. If those inflation-indexed payouts rise, gold loses appeal. Real yields have leapt since America began bombing Iran—by 0.4 percentage points on ten-year American Treasuries. This reflects a riskier global environment and angst that higher oil prices will stoke inflation, forcing central banks to raise interest rates.