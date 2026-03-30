Conventionally, investors want the assets they hold to make them money—and not just owing to rising valuations. Bonds spit out coupons; stocks offer dividends. Gold is different. It emanates no cashflows. Its smattering of real-world uses, in jewellery-making or electronics, hardly justifies its hefty presence in many portfolios.
After Iran, gold is looking less glittery
SummaryIs the yellow metal the new crypto?
Conventionally, investors want the assets they hold to make them money—and not just owing to rising valuations. Bonds spit out coupons; stocks offer dividends. Gold is different. It emanates no cashflows. Its smattering of real-world uses, in jewellery-making or electronics, hardly justifies its hefty presence in many portfolios.
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