AI and 24-Hour Trading Test Rules Governing Currency Markets

(Bloomberg) -- The rapid growth of artificial intelligence and round-the-clock trading is raising questions about whether rules governing the $9.5 trillion foreign-exchange market can keep pace with technological change.

The FX Global Code, a set of voluntary standards for conduct in currency markets, may need more frequent reviews to keep pace with advances in AI, according to Manuel Mondedeu, co-head of global foreign exchange at CIBC Capital Markets and co-vice chair of the Global Foreign Exchange Committee. The goal is to make implementation “a bit more dynamic” without changing the underlying principles, he said Monday at a Federal Reserve Bank of New York conference.

The committee’s 30-member technology working group is examining whether some of the Code’s principles need to be updated to reflect advances in technology, Mondedeu said. Some market participants, however, argue the existing standards are broad enough to apply to new technologies without changes.

AI offers the potential to improve trading by analyzing vast amounts of data more quickly and giving more market participants access to sophisticated tools, said Anna Nordstrom, head of the markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

But the technology also carries risks, including reduced transparency and the possibility that traders relying on similar data and models could increasingly make the same decisions, she said.

The move toward 24-hour trading and instant settlement using blockchain and tokenization could create additional challenges, Nordstrom said. Those include thinner liquidity, fewer opportunities to offset transactions and greater volatility during quieter trading periods.

“While it is unclear how this will play out, these forces will certainly continue to shape the future structure of the market, and it is important we understand the trade-offs between the benefits and risks,” she added.

Bernard Wee, assistant managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and chair of the Global Foreign Exchange Committee, said the group is also working to expand adoption of the Code beyond major global banks and asset managers.

That effort includes reaching smaller local and regional firms that may lack the resources of larger institutions, as well as a wider range of market participants, including trading venues, corporate treasurers and hedge funds.

--With assistance from Alice Atkins.

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