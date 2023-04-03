AI and robotics ETFs are hotter for traders than crypto in 2023

AI and robotics ETFs are hotter for traders than crypto in 20232 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:57 PM IST
A majority of professional investors, 56%, are planning to add AI- and robotics-focused ETF strategies to their portfolios this year, according to a survey by Brown Brothers Harriman released today. That figure is up from 46% in 2022
The popularity of artificial intelligence-powered chatbots like ChatGPT is catching the eye of exchange-traded fund investors looking for exposure to the space.
