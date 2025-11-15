AI debt megadeals: A lot of risk, a lot of uncertainty
Hyperscaler deals are testing the limits of investor understanding. Moreover, investors often fail to appreciate how previous booms have played out.
That we are experiencing a historic boom in artificial intelligence is beyond debate. It promises to be as profoundly transformative as booms of the past 200 years, such as railroads in the 19th century, electrification early in the 20th century, and the internet boom around the turn of the 21st century.