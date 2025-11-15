AI debt megadeals: A lot of risk, a lot of uncertainty

There is redemption if you wait long enough. Cisco Systems, perhaps the most prominent Icarus among the dot-com highfliers, this past week finally equaled its 2000 peak of $78 a share. Those of us who were around then remember vividly how Barron’s was flamed for its cover story which had the temerity to question its valuation at a mere 130 times estimated earnings. The stock would end up bottoming in single digits in October 2002.