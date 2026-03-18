AI Drone Software Stock Jumps 520% in Best IPO Since Newsmax

(Bloomberg) -- Swarmer Inc. shares skyrocketed as much as 700% on Tuesday, making the artificial intelligence drone software company’s debut the best trading by a US stock since Newsmax Inc.’s blockbuster entry nearly a year ago.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based firm closed up 520% at $31 on Tuesday. The surge triggered multiple volatility-based trading halts, including one less than a minute after the stock opened and initially dropped more than 10%.

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Swarmer sold 3 million shares for $5 each, which at the time valued the company at just over $60 million. The trading gave the company a market value of over $380 million, based on the outstanding shares listed in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company generated just $309,920 in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, a roughly 6% decline from the same period a year earlier. Its profitability also worsened over that stretch, with the company reporting a loss of about $8.5 million, more than four times larger than its net loss in 2024.

Swarmer is a software company, and not a drone manufacturer. Drones powered by the company’s artificial intelligence technology enables them to deploy and coordinate drone swarms, like a bird flock, at scale. Its platform has been deployed in Ukraine with more than 100,000 real-world missions in active combat environment, since April 2024, according to it regulatory filing.

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Swarmer’s opening-day rally comes as investors are weighing their bets on defense spending, as the industry is seeing an emergence of software-driven, autonomous, unmanned systems, reflecting a broader move in modern warfare toward low-cost weapons. US defense stocks are off to a strong start in 2026, extending last year’s stellar performance as geopolitical tensions ramp up and military spending rises globally.

A report from the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday said the US Defense Department wants to mass produce a kamikaze drone the military recently used to strike Iran. The news sent shares of drone maker AeroVironment Inc. up as much as 5.1%.

(Updates stock move in second paragraph, adds background and context in fifth through seventh.)

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