AI frenzy propels stocks to monster first half

Entering the second half, many investors are feeling good. Corporate profits have been strong, and signs of easing inflation have bolstered hopes that the Fed will cut rates this year. Still, there are reasons the rally could stall. Markets could lose patience if the central bank continues to leave rates unchanged. The election season pitting President Biden against former President Donald Trump could spark volatility, with traders racing to discount the shifting likelihood of policy changes. Elevated valuations could make stocks susceptible to disappointments of any kind.