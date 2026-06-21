AI may have fueled Wall Street rally, but Jamie Dimon warns a ‘little tsunami’ is heading for the economy

Wall Street has spent much of the past few years shrugging off bad news. The world has witnessed a widespread pandemic, a major war between Russia and Ukraine in Europe, inflation across major economies, including the US, and most recently, a conflict between US and Iran in the Middle East.

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These geopolitical developments have repeatedly tested investor confidence, yet US stocks have continued to hit new highs. S&P 500 is up nearly 80% over the past five years, the Nasdaq up more than 86%.

Even with the global oil supply shock in over the past three-plus months, Wall Street has remained bullish. A big reason for that resilience has been the AI boom, which has fueled hopes of stronger corporate earnings and a new wave of productivity gains in technology companies.

Why Jamie Dimon remains cautious However, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not fully buying into the market's optimism. While investors celebrate the AI-driven rally, the Wall Street veteran admitted he is a little taken aback by the market’s apparent complacency at present, Fortune reported.

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“I am surprised because I think that you have Ukraine, Iran, oil, Russia, and our relationship with China. That stuff is really important for the free world, but it’s not necessarily the economy today," Dimon said in discussion held by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Also Read | All the money flooding into AI is a giant warning sign

While investors and analysts may be focused on the near-term direction of the financial markets, Dimon said he was more worried about what he calls the shifting “tectonic plates” that could shape the economy’s trajectory over the much longer term.

“I am quite worried about it…They may determine the economy, but it may be a year from now, a few years from now, or maybe it will all be reserved somehow. But I’m quite concerned about it, so put me in the more cautious category about how that plays out," he was quoted as saying by the news publication.

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How long does the cycle last? While broad-based global uncertainties have made Dimon cautious, investors are still confident due to several factors that continue to support stock markets. He acknowledged that confidence can be derived from a surge in AI spending. Companies are expected to invest nearly $700 billion in the technology this year, a trend that is likely to continue, Fortune reported.

At the same time, unemployment is holding steady at 4.3%, and the GDP is expanding at approximately 2%.

Consumers have also been given a boost by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. While much of this relief has been offset by a surge in fuel prices resulting from the Middle East conflict which began on February 28, 2026, it still remains a stimulus injection that helped the economy, the publication noted, citing research.

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Dimon is aware that all cycles must come to an end. While he said these factors aren’t necessarily “bad” right now, he added: “You don’t know what they’re going to do a year from now, or two years from now. We’re in a bull market. It’s like a little tsunami. When that kind of thing happens, it’s very hard to stop.”

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.