We asked top AI models their best market picks for 2025. And were surprised....

Jim Simons, who passed away in May 2024, was a renowned mathematical physicist who made invaluable contributions to string theory. He also set up the super-successful hedge fund Renaissance Technologies or RenTech, which is unlike any firm on Wall Street. RenTech is staffed with PhDs in fields like mathematics, physics and statistics, but not finance. In fact, it avoids hiring anyone with even a whiff of Wall Street credentials. RenTech’s flagship Medallion Fund was set up in 1988. Over the next more than three decades, it generated mind-boggling annualized returns of 62% (before fees) and 37% returns net of fees.