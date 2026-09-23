AI Rally, Weaker Yen Set the Stage for Japan’s Market Return

Japanese stocks look poised to catch up with a global AI-led rally when trading resumes on Thursday, while a weaker yen keeps currency intervention risk in focus.

Nikkei 225 futures are already reflecting the optimism for equities, with December contracts traded in Osaka about 2.5% higher than where the gauge settled on Friday. Local markets have since been shut for the Silver Week holiday. Meanwhile, the yen, which looked vulnerable to declines during the break, is on course for a fourth day of losses versus the dollar.

The picture is more mixed for bond traders, as uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy outlook offsets a potential boost from falling oil prices.

The global AI trade has gathered steam this week, thanks to early signs of success for Meta Platforms Inc.’s new AI agent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s unveiling of what it calls China’s most powerful AI chip. The advances have helped revive enthusiasm after recent calls by top AI firms in the US to slow the pace of development had raised concerns about the sector’s growth.

“The renewed global AI rally, a mild improvement in risk sentiment and softer oil prices give Japanese equities room for a catch-up move, while taking some immediate pressure off the inflation-and-rates story,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Global Prime.

While the weaker yen may deliver a short-term boost to exporters’ shares, the risk of further intervention in currency markets will keep traders cautious, she added. The currency traded around 157.88 per dollar at 6:15 pm in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Chip-equipment makers like Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Advantest Corp. are likely to be among the biggest winners on Thursday, said Hu You, a senior research analyst at iFast Financial in Singapore. She also expects chip package substrate maker Ibiden Co. to gain, along with memory maker Kioxia Holdings Corp.

“A semiconductor- and AI-led rally could provide a broad-based lift across the Japanese equity market,” she added. A rally in chipmakers drove the Nasdaq 100 Index to its first record since June on Tuesday.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 1.6% in the five days through Sept. 18, capping its best weekly gain in about a month.

Yen, Bonds

The BOJ raised its benchmark rate Friday and signaled it remains open to further tightening, but the lack of clearer guidance disappointed yen traders. The currency slid as much as 1.3% to 158.05 per dollar before paring losses later in the day after the Nikkei reported that the BOJ had checked exchange-rate levels with market participants, a step often viewed as a precursor to intervention.

Selling has since resumed, with the yen now on course for a fourth straight day of losses, its longest losing streak since late August. Options sentiment toward the yen is turning more bullish as the currency weakens, reflecting increased hedging demand against the risk of Japanese intervention.

Meanwhile, debt traders face conflicting signals ahead of Thursday’s reopen. Brent crude has fallen below $100 per barrel and Treasury yields have dropped this week. While that could offer support for Japanese government bonds, uncertainty over the BOJ’s tightening path may weigh on them.

You of iFast sees short-term bonds coming under pressure. “The BOJ hike establishes a higher floor for short-term interest rates, so it is fundamentally negative for JGB prices at the front end,” she said.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“After the Bank of Japan quickened the pace of rate hikes with its latest increase Friday, Governor Kazuo Ueda was more hawkish than we had expected. He had little to say about the weak yen. Instead, he stressed that underlying inflation is approaching the 2% target and declared that the ‘stage’ for monetary policy has changed.”

— Taro Kimura, senior Japan economist. Click here for the full analysis.

Separately, a key focus for global markets this week is the high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who moved up her plan to speak at the United Nations by two days in order to catch Trump before meeting with Xi, discussed economic and security relations with China with the US leader on Tuesday.

Vantage’s Chen said the near-term outlook for Japanese assets will largely depend on moves in the yen.

Further weakness in the currency could fuel inflation concerns and expectations for renewed BOJ tightening, putting pressure on JGBs, she said. “What helps equities at first could bring another round of pressure for bonds.”

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