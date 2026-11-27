(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is poised for its longest monthly winning streak in two years as a rupture in the artificial intelligence trade and rising interest rates spur demand for safe-haven assets.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 1.8% in November, putting it on track for a third straight month of gains. The greenback has strengthened against all of its Group-of-10 peers, including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

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A slump in technology stocks, coupled with robust economic growth and elevated inflation, propelled the dollar higher over the past three months. The greenback held near its strongest level since April 2025 in early Asian trading after jumping in pre-holiday US hours on Wednesday, as the Nasdaq 100 index briefly plunged into a bear market and a measure of underlying inflation hit the highest since 2023.

“It’s a pretty good dollar storm,” said Steven Englander, co-head of FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

Market repricing for a more hawkish Federal Reserve also supported the dollar this month, according to Sarah Ying, CIBC’s head of FX strategy.

Traders are fully pricing a 25 basis point interest rate hike next month for the Fed, and are betting on the possibility of two additional increases by the middle of next year. Policymakers have been flagging the need for more tightening, with some calling for lifting rates at successive meetings, while others are open to the possibility of raising by more than the usual quarter percentage point in December.

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Some Wall Street strategists expect the dollar rally to extend into 2027, pointing to the very AI spending binge that’s making stock markets jittery as a driver of US economic growth and capital flows. The greenback has benefited from overseas investors converting local currencies to buy shares of US companies that use the tech.

“The US economy is booming and inflation is still moving away from the target,” said Win Thin, chief economist at Bank of Nassau 1982. “The Fed needs to hike rates to help cool the economy, perhaps in both December and January. That’s dollar positive.”

The dollar’s latest surge has won over short-dated options traders, but conviction further out has weakened over the past two months. The divergence suggests investors are positioning for dollar strength into early 2027 while becoming less willing to extend bullish bets much further.

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The latest equities sell-off has raised concerns about the longevity of the AI boom, fueling sharp swings in global markets. In such an environment, the dollar has become “the haven of choice,” according to Goldman Sachs, while MUFG believes that the prospect of higher rates is also helping the currency.

“Weakness in the US equity market is taking place at a time when there is building evidence of strengthening cyclical growth momentum in the US, which is encouraging a stronger US dollar as a safe haven play,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

“The strength of the US economy supports the view of investors that returns are likely to remain higher in the US even if they are currently being challenged by the recent sell-off in US assets,” he said.

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--With assistance from Anya Andrianova, Neha D'silva and Amanda Fung.

(Updates with latest dollar moves in third paragraph.)

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