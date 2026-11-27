The brutal selloff in Kioxia Holdings Corp. on worries over the AI boom’s sustainability has made it the cheapest Japanese blue chip, reinforcing bullish analyst calls.

The Japanese storage chipmaker’s stock has plunged more than 40% this month to trade at around 1.7 times forward earnings estimates. Its valuation has fallen below that of Tokyo Electric Power Co., to the bottom of the Nikkei 225. It’s also now the cheapest on a measure of memory peers, below SK Hynix Inc.

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In the near term, much is out of Kioxia’s hands as the market eyes Big Tech’s ability to fund the AI buildout and political backlash that threatens to slow it. Further out, the sell-side sees the stock poised for a rebound on elevated chip prices, long-term supply deals and an outlook for improved returns.

“It’s fair to say the stock is already at or near a bottom at current levels,” said SK Kim, an analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Korea Co. “It’s unlikely for the valuation to fall much further from here.”

Analysts remain overwhelmingly positive on Kioxia, with 18 buy ratings versus one hold and one sell. Bulls highlight its extraordinary cheapness, even compared with memory peers that typically trade at low multiples given the cyclical nature of their earnings.

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“I have never seen, historically, a company generating this level of profit trade at such a low valuation,” said Kazuyoshi Saito, a senior analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities Co. “I expect the stock to eventually start moving back toward its fundamentals.”

The company’s unexpectedly weak outlook for chip prices and profit triggered a further slide in its stock earlier this month. The conservatism belies management comments that its 2027 production is sold out and that it has agreements for over half of projected shipments for 2028.

“Kioxia’s average selling price assumption looks low given market trends and in comparison to peers,” SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analyst Takeru Hanaya wrote in an Oct. 30 report. Increased sales of lower-end chips for smartphones are likely weighing on pricing while shipments for data-center and enterprise applications have been pushed back, he added.

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Even at historically low valuations, however, some investors remain wary of buying Kioxia given heightened volatility. Double-digit moves have become more frequent amid the unwinding of highly leveraged positions by retail investors and daily headlines on the outlook for AI.

“Unless there are clear signs that cloud providers will continue to invest aggressively, it will be difficult for the stock to rebound,” said Takumi Nishida, a fund manager at Asset Management One who holds Kioxia shares.

Another reason for caution is that the stock is not quite so cheap based on the price-to-book ratio, which some investors point to as a better way to evaluate memory firms. Kioxia trades at a P/B of 4.2 times, more than double Samsung’s valuation and higher than most of the Nikkei 225.

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On the other hand, hopes for increased shareholder returns add to Kioxia’s appeal. The company announced an interim dividend in October and said it will return 100% of excess cash to shareholders over the medium to long term. The stock jumped by as much as its daily limit Thursday on speculation that dividends from a subsidiary could help fund a share buyback.

“Kioxia has room to significantly increase shareholder returns given its current share price and earnings,” said Yoshiharu Izumi, a senior analyst at Phillip Securities Japan Ltd. “That could become a catalyst for investors to reassess the stock.”

With assistance from Natsuko Katsuki and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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