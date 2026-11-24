Asian semiconductor-related stocks climbed after Nvidia Corp.’s board reinstated Jensen Huang, resuscitating investor appetite for the artificial intelligence trade.

South Korea’s Kospi rose about 7%, with Nvidia memory-chip partners SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. rising by at least 9% each before paring gains. Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Stock Average jumped more than 4%, with Nvidia chip tester supplier Advantest Corp. surging 15%. Leading foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. spiked 9.9% in Taipei, helping lift the Taiex 9%.

Advertisement

The surprise return of Huang helped reassure the market after a chaotic selloff in the wake of his dismissal from Nvidia over revelations that he’d had multiple extramarital affairs. Tech stocks gained in the US on Monday, led by Nvidia’s 31% surge, as the chipmaker’s board expressed faith in the company’s co-founder and AI linchpin.

“Jensen Huang is back, and Nvidia’s shares have roared back with him,” said Josh Gilbert, lead analyst for the Asia Pacific and Middle East at eToro Ltd. “Asia gets its turn today, after chip stocks across the region took a beating as investors questioned the future of AI spending.”

A Bloomberg gauge of Asian chipmakers climbed as much as 9.5%, the most since July 31. That came after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soared 14% Monday, with all 30 members closing in the green.

Advertisement

The Huang scandal shook the AI boom to its core, given his central role not only as the face of the largest chipmaker but as a dealmaker. While his reinstatement provides a lifeline for the broader AI hardware trade, market concerns over data center funding and the durability of the yearslong stock boom that predated the recent controversy still linger.

Questions also remain at the US chipmaker itself, following its sudden about-face on Huang in the wake of his affairs, one with a subordinate and another with a suspected Chinese spy. Huang will testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3. Nvidia’s board said its own probe into reports about Huang will proceed to its conclusion as well.

Advertisement

“Jensen’s return to Nvidia as CEO is about re-instilling confidence back into the markets and into the broader AI ecosystem,” said Felix Wang, managing director of global technology at Hedgeye Risk Management. Hardware stocks should get a boost and “neocloud/circular financing will also get renewed life, but we think Jensen will be more measured on this until all the Nvidia investigations pass.”

With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama and Charlotte Yang.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.