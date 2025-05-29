Why India's AIFs are outpacing portfolio management services
Summary
AIFs want you to invest ₹1 crore, while PMS schemes demand a minimum of ₹50 lakh. However, the former is growing thrice as fast as the latter.
Two of India's asset classes targeting the rich are growing at sharply different rates, with one growing thrice as fast as the other.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story