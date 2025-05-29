Why India's AIFs are outpacing portfolio management services

“In PMS, investors are required to open a separate demat account and for NRI investors a separate custody and bank account too, and each transaction is done in separate account for each client," said Aniruddha Sarkar, chief investment officer at Quest Investment Advisors. In contrast, AIFs handle everything at the fund level, and investors simply receive fund units and net asset value (NAV) statements, much like mutual funds; there is no need for individual demat or custody accounts as units are allocated by registrar and transfer agents (RTAs), he added. Also, when most of the PMS and AIFs have similar strategies, investors would prefer an AIF because of the operational ease, said Sarkar.