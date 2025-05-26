Alternative funds plead for a review as RBI’s rules threaten to squeeze capital
SummaryRBI's 15% on raising capital from banks, NBFCs and other regulatied entities is setback for the AIF ecosystem, which has so far relied on domestic financial institutions to raise the bulk of its capital.
Alternative investment funds have urged the banking regulator to ease rules after the central bank capped combined investment by banks, non-bank lenders and other regulated entities into such vehicles, according to four people with knowledge of the development.
