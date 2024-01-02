Akanksha Power IPO allotment finalised: GMP steady, steps to check Akanksha IPO allotment status
The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO share allotment has been finalised today, with the listing date scheduled for January 3 on NSE SME. Investors can check the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited allotment status in the registrar's portal, and the refund process will begin on January 2.
Akanksha Power IPO allotment date : The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO share allotment finalishas been finalised today. The allotment process began on Monday, January 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Akanksha Power IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. On day 3, Akanksha Power IPO subscription status was 117.39 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started