Akanksha Power IPO allotment date : The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO share allotment finalishas been finalised today. The allotment process began on Monday, January 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Akanksha Power IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. On day 3, Akanksha Power IPO subscription status was 117.39 times.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Akanksha Power IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3 on NSE SME. The refund process for those who were not given shares will begin on Tuesday, January 2, and the credit of shares to demat for those who were allotted shares will also take place on that day.

If you have applied for the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO, you can do a Akanksha Power IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Akanksha Power IPO allotment status today of your application below: Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Akanksha Power IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Akanksha Power IPO GMP today

Akanksha Power IPO GMP today or Akanksha Power IPO grey market premium is +10, similar to the previous four sessions. This indicates Akanksha Power share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Akanksha Power share price is ₹65 apiece, which is 18.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹10, while the highest GMP is ₹15, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

