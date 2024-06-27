Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS, Secur Credentials, Krishival Foods, Allcargo Logistics
Shares of Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS, Secur Credentials, Krishival Foods, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -21.0(-0.09%) points and Sensex was up by 83.58(0.11%) points at 27 Jun 2024 11:00 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -124.55(-0.24%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Bosch, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
