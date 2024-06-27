Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS, Secur Credentials, Krishival Foods, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -21.0(-0.09%) points and Sensex was up by 83.58(0.11%) points at 27 Jun 2024 11:00 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -124.55(-0.24%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Bosch, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



