Akme Fintrade IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of share debut
Akme Fintrade IPO listing date is tomorrow, with allotment finalised and share crediting today. Subscription status was 55.12 times, raising nearly ₹38 crore from anchor investors. Estimated listing price is ₹140 per share, 16.67% higher than IPO price.
Akme Fintrade IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26). Akme Fintrade IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Monday, June 24). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Tuesday, June 25. Today will also see the completion of the share refund procedure for those who have not yet received them.
