Akme Fintrade IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26). Akme Fintrade IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Monday, June 24). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Tuesday, June 25. Today will also see the completion of the share refund procedure for those who have not yet received them.

According to BSE data, the Akme Fintrade IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 55.12 times. The initial public offering (IPO) of Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), had a subscription period that began on June 19 and finished on June 21.

The Udaipur-based Akme Fintrade India's issue, with a price band of ₹114-120 apiece, raised nearly ₹38 crore from anchor investors. The primary focus of Akme Fintrade is offering loan solutions with an emphasis on rural and semi-urban areas to clients in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The organisation offers business finance solutions for small business owners in addition to automobile loans.

Let's check what does Akme Fintrade IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Akme Fintrade IPO grey market premium is +20. This indicates Akme Fintrade share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The Akme Fintrade IPO estimated listing price was suggested at ₹140 per share, which is 16.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹120, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the present premium in the grey market.

Analysts at investorgain.com claim that the current GMP ( ₹20) is indicating a downward trend based on activity in the grey market during the last 13 sessions. Rs. 0 is the lowest GMP and Rs. 48 is the highest.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Akme Fintrade IPO details Akme Fintrade IPO, which is worth ₹132 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to increase the company's capital base in order to meet future capital requirements that are expected to occur as a consequence of business and asset expansion. Furthermore, a part of the revenues from the issuance will be utilised to cover issue-related expenditures.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Akme Fintrade IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

