Alembic Pharma shares rise after announcement of record date for dividend payment. Details here

Alembic Pharma share price rose nearly 2% following the declaration of the record date for dividend distribution. Alembic Pharmaceuticals has set Tuesday, 29th July, 2025, as the record date to identify the members eligible to receive dividends for the financial year concluding on 31st March, 2025.

The dividend will be paid on or after Thursday, 7th August, 2025, following its approval at the Annual General Meeting planned for 5th August, 2025, as stated by the company in its filing to the exchange.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced 14 dividends since July 31, 2012. Over the last year, Alembic Pharma has declared an equity dividend totaling ₹11.00 for each share, as per trendlyne data.

On Friday, Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has obtained final approval from the US health authority for its generic formulation of amlodipine and atorvastatin tablets, which are utilized in the management of high blood pressure. Alembic reported that it has achieved a total of 223 ANDA approvals (comprising 199 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.

The pharmaceutical company announced a 14% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹24 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2025. In the same quarter of FY24, the net profit was ₹21 crore.

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹60 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹49 crore during the same period last year, as stated by Alembic in a regulatory announcement. For FY25, the company recorded a net profit of ₹145 crore, up from ₹93 crore in FY24.

Alembic Pharma share price today Alembic Pharma share price today opened at ₹983.70 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,000, and an intraday low of ₹976.35 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Alembic Pharma share prices had seen a strong surge on 19th May from the levels of ₹915 to ₹1,050, post that however prices have entered a consolidation phase. The overall trend remains positive with 970 acting as strong base whereas ₹1,020 - 1,030 as resistance, a move beyond this key hurdle could trigger strong momentum resuming upside towards ₹1,100.

