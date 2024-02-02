All money-market funds have the same yield, right? Not even close

Fees are back

One reason for this big shift in the dispersion of money-market fund returns is funds’ ability to charge annual fees for the first time in a decade. When the fed-funds rate was at or near zero, money-market funds couldn’t charge any substantial fees to their shareholders because it would push the net returns negative. Now that the fed-funds rate is above 5%, money-market funds can charge tangible net expense ratios—and some funds are taking advantage of this and charging annual expense ratios in excess of 1%.