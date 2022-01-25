All that you need to know about the latest Fed meeting

The US central bank may tighten monetary policy for the first time after it reduced borrowing costs to near-zero in 2020 to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four rate increases this year. Goldman Sachs economists see a risk that the Fed will tighten monetary policy more aggressively than anticipated. It is also expected to give the final set of instructions on bringing its asset purchase programme to an end. That process began last November, and at current pace, will come to a close in mid-March, around the time the first rate hike may occur

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}