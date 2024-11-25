Alok Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are up by 3.05%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at ₹ 20.71 and closed at ₹ 20.92. The stock reached a high of ₹ 21.05 and a low of ₹ 20.65 during the day, indicating some volatility within a narrow range. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:09 today, Alok Industries shares are trading at price ₹20.92, 3.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80451.76, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹21.05 and a low of ₹20.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 20.44 10 20.93 20 21.47 50 23.60 100 25.27 300 26.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹20.68, ₹20.91, & ₹21.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹20.04, ₹19.63, & ₹19.4.

Alok Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Alok Industries was -58.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.06% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.42% in june to 2.40% in the september quarter.