Alok Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are up by 3.05%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Livemint

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at 20.71 and closed at 20.92. The stock reached a high of 21.05 and a low of 20.65 during the day, indicating some volatility within a narrow range. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:09 today, Alok Industries shares are trading at price 20.92, 3.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80451.76, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 21.05 and a low of 20.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.44
1020.93
2021.47
5023.60
10025.27
30026.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 20.68, 20.91, & 21.32, whereas it has key support levels at 20.04, 19.63, & 19.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Alok Industries was -58.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.06% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.42% in june to 2.40% in the september quarter.

Alok Industries share price has gained 3.05% today to trade at 20.92 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.69% & 1.69% each respectively.

